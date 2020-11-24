Glenview Trust Co Sells 84 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $6,769,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $4,175,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 112,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.72. 38,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,540,561. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

