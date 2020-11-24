Glenview Trust Co Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. 371,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,850,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $50.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

