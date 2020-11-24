Glenview Trust Co Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 49,431 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 127,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.44. 26,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,067. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

