Glenview Trust Co Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,750.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,726. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $202.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.71 and its 200 day moving average is $174.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.