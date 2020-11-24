Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 302.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 384,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 289,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,724,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 140,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 149.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 47,867 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

