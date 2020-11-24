Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.28. Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is the Plateau North and Plateau South areas, which includes approximately 3,167 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 662 square kilometers in Yukon Territory, Canada.

