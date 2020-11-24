Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Gap Down to $1.60

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.40. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 35,083 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $52,624.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,806,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,033.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 41,683 shares of company stock worth $62,129 in the last three months. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

