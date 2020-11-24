Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Gap Down to $1.60

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.40. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 35,083 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $52,624.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,806,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,033.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 41,683 shares of company stock worth $62,129 in the last three months. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

