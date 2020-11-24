Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ETCG stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

