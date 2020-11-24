GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.30

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 41084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.
GP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on GreenPower Motor in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at $50,000.
About GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP)
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
