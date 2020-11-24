Greif (NYSE:GEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.83

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.83 and last traded at $50.49, with a volume of 2044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. Greif’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Greif in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Greif by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Greif by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Greif by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

