GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.00

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 40127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,575.79 and a beta of 2.29.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. Analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

