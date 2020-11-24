Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $1.07. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 3,040 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HNRG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 297.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 194,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 145,924 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

