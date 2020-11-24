Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Increased to C$1.80 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

HTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cormark boosted their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Shares of CVE:HTL opened at C$1.36 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.29.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director David Wolf sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312,902 shares in the company, valued at C$1,798,675.74.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.