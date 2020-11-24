HC Wainwright Raises Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target to $6.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

EDAP opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.60 million, a P/E ratio of 409.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edap Tms by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.