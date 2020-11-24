Head-To-Head Analysis: Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) versus Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Inuvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Adaptive Medias has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Medias and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A Inuvo -7.80% -48.34% -22.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Adaptive Medias and Inuvo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inuvo has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.27%. Given Inuvo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inuvo is more favorable than Adaptive Medias.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adaptive Medias and Inuvo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inuvo $61.53 million 0.57 -$4.49 million ($0.16) -2.26

Adaptive Medias has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inuvo.

Summary

Inuvo beats Adaptive Medias on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Medias

Adaptive Medias, Inc., a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS. Its platform provides a video player for publishers to offer supplement video libraries. The company provides a foundation for publishers and developers to engage brand advertisers through a multi-channel approach that delivers ads in various devices. The company was formerly known as Mimvi, Inc. and changed its name to Adaptive Medias, Inc. in November 2013. Adaptive Medias, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native. Its platform also allows advertisers and publishers to buy and sell advertising space in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing service online, as well as indirectly to various advertisers, where a collection of data, analytics, and software gets used to align advertising messages with anonymous consumers online; and IntentKey, a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites including alot.com and earnspendlive.com, which creates content in health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and living categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

