Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.59

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,015 shares of company stock worth $214,206. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

