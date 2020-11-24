Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 365 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS opened at $313.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $357.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

