Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 365 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ANSS opened at $313.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $357.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.22.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.
In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
