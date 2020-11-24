Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $100,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after buying an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,162,000 after buying an additional 489,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

