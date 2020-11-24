Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $104,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $1,292,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,304.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,119 shares of company stock worth $10,717,889. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.00. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

