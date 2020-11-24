Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.