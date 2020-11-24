Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $143.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $153.33. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,722 shares of company stock worth $6,220,264. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

