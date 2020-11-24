Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 265,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

