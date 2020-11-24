Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $139.22 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.07.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

