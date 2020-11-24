HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.89. HEXO shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 334,379 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEXO. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on HEXO from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 58.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in HEXO by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

