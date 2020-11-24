HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.89. HEXO shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 341,089 shares.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HEXO from $0.90 to $0.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $351.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74.
About HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
