HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.89. HEXO shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 341,089 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HEXO from $0.90 to $0.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get HEXO alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $351.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Equities analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.