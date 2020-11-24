Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Up 15.0% in October

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 21.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 462,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the third quarter worth $103,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,721,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,555,000 after acquiring an additional 427,430 shares during the period.

HFRO stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

