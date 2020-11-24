Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) PT Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE HMLP opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 24.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

