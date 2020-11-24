Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HNTIF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Hunting from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Hunting from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

HNTIF opened at $2.07 on Friday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

