Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IBDRY. Societe Generale cut shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Santander cut Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.35. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.