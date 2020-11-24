Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.75

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 2675262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $626.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 398,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 41.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.