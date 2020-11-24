IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.05

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.05 and last traded at $94.65, with a volume of 13878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in IHS Markit by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 122,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 104,792 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,479,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

