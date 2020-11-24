iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMBI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.96. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.86.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo bought 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,111,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter valued at $986,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter valued at $152,000. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

