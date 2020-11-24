iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $6.25. iMedia Brands shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1,184 shares traded.

IMBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a market cap of $78.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 16.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the third quarter worth $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

