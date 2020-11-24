Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.71.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

IMO stock opened at C$24.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.