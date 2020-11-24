Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.71.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock opened at C$24.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.50. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion and a PE ratio of -40.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.