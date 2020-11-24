Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,118,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,166,000 after buying an additional 1,689,433 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 19.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,309,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,206,000 after buying an additional 2,283,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 61.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,631,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after buying an additional 1,769,458 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 45.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,611,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 504,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 37.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 318,734 shares during the last quarter.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

