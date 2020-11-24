India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Gap Up to $1.47

Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.74. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 49,608 shares changing hands.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGC. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.