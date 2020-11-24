Insider Buying: Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L) (LON:DGN) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L) (LON:DGN) insider Susan Sternglass Noble acquired 5,000 shares of Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £24,150 ($31,552.13).

Shares of LON:DGN traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 499 ($6.52). 95,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,382. Asia Dragon Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 302.50 ($3.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 500.49 ($6.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.13%.

