Insider Buying: Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) insider Peter Page bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96).
CARR traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 125.05 ($1.63). The stock had a trading volume of 47,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.59. Carr’s Group plc has a one year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The firm has a market cap of $95.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.
Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) Company Profile
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.
