Insider Buying: Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) insider Peter Page bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

CARR traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 125.05 ($1.63). The stock had a trading volume of 47,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.59. Carr’s Group plc has a one year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The firm has a market cap of $95.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

