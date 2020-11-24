International Paper (NYSE:IP) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.03

International Paper (NYSE:IP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $50.96, with a volume of 7405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

Get International Paper alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% during the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $253,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $770,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 33.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.