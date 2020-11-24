Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $385.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.28.

Intuit stock opened at $343.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.30. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $377.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

