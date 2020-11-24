Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

BSMM opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

