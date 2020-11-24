Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.70. 456,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,119,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.