Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.75

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 8434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 19,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $590,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,333 shares in the company, valued at $763,137.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,395 shares of company stock worth $4,055,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

