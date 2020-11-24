iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.01

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 105429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 423.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 43,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 180,465 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 270,296 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

