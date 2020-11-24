iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $226.20

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $226.20 and last traded at $226.11, with a volume of 36 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.36 and a 200-day moving average of $196.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,681,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 82.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

