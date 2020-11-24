iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) Short Interest Update

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 97,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,768,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

ISHARES RUSSELL 2000 Index Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the small capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market as represented by the Russell 2000 Index. The index represents the approximately 2,000 smallest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

