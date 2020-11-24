iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) Short Interest Update

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 97,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,768,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
