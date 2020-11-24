iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Position Trimmed by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,021,000 after buying an additional 29,519 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,771.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.30. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.