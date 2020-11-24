Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,200 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 596,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,072.0 days.
ISUZF stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.99.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
