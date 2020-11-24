Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,200 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 596,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,072.0 days.

ISUZF stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.