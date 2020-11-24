Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.70. Iterum Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 88,818 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $24.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $92,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

